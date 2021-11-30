The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Right Wingers Lie That Nancy Pelosi Bought Florida Mansion

Not a day that goes by that right wing kooks don't concoct some phony outrage to keep their lunatic fringe angry and engaged.

It's almost always a lie, but wingnuts like Sara Carter and Sean Hannity love to feed the conservatives' zeitgeist of misinformation and hate.

Some website called Big League Politics started the phony story with this headline: Online Rumors Suggest Nancy Pelosi Purchasing $25 Million Florida Home In Preparation for Exodus From California Dumpster Fire. Their original headline, which went out to Facebook and all the social media feeds, was: "California is a wonderful state no matter what the MAGA cultists try to claim."

Their phony story was then picked up by Sara Carter, a frequent guest on Hannity, but look how the headline changed: "Pelosi Bought $25 Million, 11,000 sq ft Beachside Mansion…in DeSantis’ State of Florida!" Not so much, Sara.

Of course, Sean Hannity followed suit...

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/nancy-pelosi-florida-mansion

