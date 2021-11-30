Scarborough Says Claims Of Russian Hoax Are 'Horsesh*t'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 13:43 Hits: 3

Joe Scarborough and David Frum talked about the active denial we see about Russian interference in the 2016 election by people who still want to score points off Hillary Clinton and media institutions. Frum has a new piece in The Atlantic called "It Wasn't A Lie" and says that the people who refuse to accept Russia's part in the election are pushing Trump's biggest lie.

Scarborough read from the Senate Intelligence committee report on Russian interference, which conveniently disappeared in the daily media storm of Trump news when it was first released.

" 'Taken as a whole, Manafort's high-level access and willingness to share information with the closely affiliated intelligence services represented a grave counterintelligence threat.' That's the Republican Senate intel committee chaired by Marco Rubio, saying Manafort's position on the Trump campaign and the back and forth with individuals closely affiliated with Russian intelligence services represented a, quote, 'grave intelligence threat to the United States of America.'

"Here's some more light reading," Scarborough said.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/scarborough-says-claims-russian-hoax-are