Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday has begun engaging with the Jan. 6 select committee through his attorney after initially defying the panel’s subpoena, which the panel warned could land him a referral for criminal contempt if he didn’t comply this week.

