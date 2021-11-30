The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Appeals Court Didn’t Signal Anything Positive For Trump

Appeals Court Didn't Signal Anything Positive For Trump

Former President Donald Trump took his effort to block a Jan. 6 committee subpoena of his presidential records to a federal appeals court Tuesday. Oral arguments began at 9:30 a.m. ET and lasted for more than three hours.

https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/appeals-court-about-to-hear-trumps-executive-privilege-claims-to-block-jan-6-subpoena

