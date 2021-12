Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:56 Hits: 7

A new report details the stunning culture of sexual harassment and bullying in Australia's parliamentary offices. It comes after another wave of #MeToo protests rocked the country in March.

(Image credit: Mark Graham/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/30/1060020412/australia-parliament-assault-sexual-harassment