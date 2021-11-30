Jimmy Kimmel Laughs At Newsmax's 'Rare Moment Of Truth'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:25 Hits: 8

Jimmy Kimmel had a good laugh during his Monday monologue over an unusual Newsmax segment.

According to Kimmel, the “veil of anti-Biden BS lifted just ever so slightly” revealing a “rare moment of truth.”

The Fox Wannabe network's Alison Maloni pretended it was a outrage that President Joe Biden is spending taxpayer money on the White House Christmas tree lighting.

The outrage! Meanwhile "real" Americans will struggle to pay for a regular ol' Christmas. John Amato debunked this lie as told by Jim Jordan. They all must make the 2021 economy seem like the Great Depression, when actually unemployment hasn't been this low since 1969.

“It is the season of giving, and the White House wants taxpayers to give $139,000 to cover the cost of President Biden’s first National Christmas Tree Lighting,” Maloni said.

But wait! Co-host Bob Sellers contradicted her ON AIR.

“It is the White House, I mean, you do want them to have it. I mean, is this out of the ordinary?” he asked.

“No, it’s not,” said co-host Shaun Kraisman. The White House has spent $160,000 in the past, when Donald Trump was president.

Then things got REAL: “So, we’re trying to create something out of nothing?” Sellers asked.

Kraisman backed up Sellers, while Maloni grinned.

“A moment of Christmas clarity,” commented Kimmel.

“It’s like watching a dog walk into a mirror.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jimmy-kimmel-laughs-newsmaxs-rare-moment