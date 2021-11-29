Nancy Mace Pushes Deadly COVID Vaccine Lies On Fox

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 12:54 Hits: 0

It seems Fox and Republicans think they have natural immunity not only from COVID, but from lawsuits stemming from them giving advice to their viewers and constituents that will kill them. *Shrug*

On Sunday morning, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace regurgitated this dangerous bile while talking to Jason Chaffetz on Fox:

MACE: One of the things the CDC has not done, and no policy-maker at the federal level has done so far is taken into account what natural immunity does, and that may be what we're seeing in Florida today. In some studies that I have read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID infection than a vaccination. And so we need to take all of the science into account and not selectively choosing what science to follow when we are making policy decisions, and you're seeing, I believe, Governor DeSantis is seeing the fruit of that labor today.

The thing is, Mace is:

lying, and completely wrong.

First of all, the CDC IS INDEED taking into account if a person has had COVID when recommending a vaccine.

Secondly, I don't know what studies she is reading, but places like — oh, I don't know —THE MAYO CLINIC, and The Johns Hopkins School of Public Health are saying the exact opposite about improvement of one's immunity with a vaccine, even if one has had the disease.

According to The Mayo Clinic:

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/nancy-mace-chaffetz-covid-vaccine