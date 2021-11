Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:51 Hits: 0

So bye bye @jack at Twitter.

not sure anyone has heard but,

I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, users at one of the right wing "alternatives" to Twitter, Parler, are apparently jumping ship because the app marked a video of Jim Jordan talking to Jeanine Pirro as "sensitive content."

????️‍♀️ Here’s the big brouhaha over on Parler. Trumpers are pissed bc Gymmy’s post was censored and they’re threatening to leave Parler bc of it ????#Parlerpic.twitter.com/8DqhuuLIvX — Whatever????Heather (@FeistyPK2) November 29, 2021

And... coming over to Twitter to complain? Candace Owens, whose husband is CEO of Parler, smells an opportunity! So...she runs over to...Twitter.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/jack-leaves-twitter-trouble-at-parler