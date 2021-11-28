Fox Accuses Biden Of 'Releasing' Variants To Avoid Supply Chain Fix

Articles

The sociopaths at Fox are embracing and elevating none other than Michael Flynn's batsh*t conspiracy theory about COVID variants. On Saturday morning, they outright claimed Joe Biden is "releasing" new variants because he doesn't want to have to "do his job" of fixing supply chain issues.

Forget that pandemic woes contributed badly to those supply chain issues, and that it was the Trump administration who created the vast majority of our pandemic woes to begin with. Also forget the fact that current supply chain issues are partly indications the economy is picking up, and people are spending their money. Not to mention that the Biden administration HAS, INDEED, made progress in alleviating supply chain problems. The entire Fox staff is allergic to anything resembling truth and accountability.

The trash TV personalities at Fox think Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are avoiding the problem, though, and that COVID is the not just answer to their prayers, but something they're intentionally inflicting on the population.

"The answer is more lockdowns, more lockdowns, more fear, and therefore, he doesn't have to do his job of fixing the supply chain, because we'll just keep this whole thing going," Rachel Campos-Duffy said.

