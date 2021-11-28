Acosta Mercilessly Mocks GOP 'Freak Show Caucus'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 14:59 Hits: 6

Jim Acosta was ON FIRE today during his mid-show monologue, completely dragging what he dubbed the GOP "Freak Show Caucus." You know the crew - the Twitter trolls that managed to land undeserving seats in Congress: Lauren "My husband went to prison for showing teenagers his peen" Boebert, Paul "my entire family hates me" Gosar, Madison "I beat up trees" Cawthorn, Marjorie "I do CrossFit pullups wrong" Taylor Greene. They are all moronic, unqualified buffoons.

From the opening, when Acosta called them the Freak Show Caucus to his blistering dragging of Boebert, I could not stop laughing.

The best summary:

ACOSTA: Yes, welcome to the Trump Republican Party Freak Show Caucus, home of Paul Gosar, who was censured for posting a violent photoshop anime showing him attack Democrats. The Freak Show Caucus knows the party's current leader in the House, Kevin McCarthy, is not going to stand in their way. McCarthy has gone from blaming Trump for January 6th (clip of McCarthy taking a stand, before Trump forcibly removed his spine through his anus) read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/acosta-mercilessly-mocked-gop-freak-show