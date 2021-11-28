The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fauci Destroys Ted Cruz: 'What Happened On Jan 6, Senator?'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Fauci Destroys Ted Cruz: 'What Happened On Jan 6, Senator?'

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded on Sunday after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that he should be prosecuted for his role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Fauci about the Texas senator's threat during an interview on Face the Nation.

"I have to laugh at that," Fauci told Brennan. "I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?"

"Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from President Trump?" Brennan wondered.

"Of course," Fauci replied. "You'd have to be asleep not to figure that one out."

"I'm just going to do my job," he added. "And I'm going to be saving lives and they're going to be lying."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/anthony-fauci-destroys-ted-cruz-what

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version