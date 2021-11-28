Four People Shot On Black Friday At Malls In Durham And Tacoma

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Three people were shot at a Durham, North Carolina mall during Black Friday shopping. Three others were hurt fleeing from the scene. According to The Sun:
Among those hurt was a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a ricochet bullet. The child was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three people were also injured during a subsequent evacuation of the mall as panic-stricken shoppers scrambled towards the exits to safety. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Most of those involved with the shooting fled after the incident, but one person was detained, one weapon was recovered, and police are interviewing witnesses, Andrews added.
"The gun sounds were followed by what sounded like a wave of rain on a tin roof as everyone started screaming, running, and pushing each other." Witness Hadley Connell told CNN.
Another shopper told a local reporter:
"As I was exiting JCPenney, I just heard six shots and it was like a good one to two second interval and everyone just started running out the door, the pretzel workers they were getting down and running out the front exit."
