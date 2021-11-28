Four People Shot On Black Friday At Malls In Durham And Tacoma

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 15:21 Hits: 6

Three people were shot at a Durham, North Carolina mall during Black Friday shopping. Three others were hurt fleeing from the scene. According to The Sun:

Among those hurt was a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a ricochet bullet. The child was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were also injured during a subsequent evacuation of the mall as panic-stricken shoppers scrambled towards the exits to safety. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Most of those involved with the shooting fled after the incident, but one person was detained, one weapon was recovered, and police are interviewing witnesses, Andrews added.