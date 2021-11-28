The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Heidi Heitkamp Schools Christie About How Blue States 'Subsidize Southern States'

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) clashed with former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) over details of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

During a panel segment on ABC News, Christie suggested that Democrats are hypocrites because they are pushing to raise the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions. The former governor argued that the move was an effort to allow Democrat-controlled states to raise local taxes at the expense of Republican-controlled states.

"This is going to help a lot of middle-class families," Heitkamp responded. "We can argue, Chris, about whether it should be 80 grand or whether it should be 50 grand but I think there are a lot of middle-class families that are going to benefit in those blue states."

"Of course," Christie agreed. "You're subsidizing in blue states the decisions of blue state governors and legislatures to continue to raise the taxes. That's what you're doing, Heidi! You want to do that? That's fine. But what you're saying is higher taxes at the state level and at the local level are going to be forgiven in New Jersey by people in South Dakota."

Heitkamp shot back: "And those people in New Jersey subsidize southern states who get more federal assistance than northern states."

