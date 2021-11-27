The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

MP’s Wife Defends Husband’s Fear Of Female Dr Who Turning Men To Crime

Earlier today, we brought you the story of the British member of Parliament who claimed this week that men are being forced into committing crimes because fictional male characters like James Bond and Doctor Who are being replaced by women. Well, that bit of foolishness proved to be more than enough fodder for comedian Rosie Holt who, according to Wikipedia has been "prolific in releasing satirical videos on her Twitter feed over lockdown, and raised her follower numbers accordingly! One of whom was especially pleased with the way she has been ‘providing the best satire of the loony right with her character: The Woman.’"

This one, released yesterday, already has more than a million views on Twitter.

