Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 12:14 Hits: 11

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley about the next round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/26/1059317198/what-to-expect-during-the-iran-u-s-nuclear-deal-negotiations