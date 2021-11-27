The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newsmax Fires Steve Cortes

Well, what do you know? Newsmax listened to me, and fired Steve Cortes.

The former Trump advisor who was fired from CNN for trying to rewrite Trump's despicable Charlottesville pro-neo-Nazi remarks, calling it the Charlottesville Hoax, now has incurred the same fate at Newsmax and lost his job there.

Back in early November, it was reported that Newsmax was going to comply with vaccine mandates for its employees.

Cortes took to Twitter to object vehemently, which was very odd indeed.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/newsmax-fires-steve-cortes

