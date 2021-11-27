Stephen Miller Fantasizes About Trump And The Omicron Variant

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021

Clearly it's the season of magical thinking, as former adviser to current Mar-a-Lago resident Donald Trump was pushing quite the MAGAt's wet dream about how his ex-boss would be handling the newest variant of COVID-19, the Omicron strain.

Here's Stephen Miller on Fox "News," engaging in pure fantasy about his former boss: "If president Trump was still in office, by the way, we'd already have modified vaccines to deal with the variants, which is a great point. President Trump brought us vaccines in record time, which he made voluntary, not mandatory, and he'd have updates, too!"

Oh, Stephen. If you had more hair, the slightest grasp on reality, and an ounce of talent, I'd half-expect you to break into Aerosmith's "Dream On." Since you don't, allow me to spell things out.

If TFG was still in office, he'd be blaming Black people for the new variants, since this one originated in Botswana and South Africa. If he was still in office, he'd be trying to figure out how to profit off the vaccine, and buying stock in Regeneron. If he was still in office, he'd be doing everything he possibly could to block vaccine access and development, and silencing scientists.

The absolute last thing he'd be doing is making sure we know all we can about the variant, and doing all he can to use the federal government's resources to protect our citizens from getting sick and dying.

