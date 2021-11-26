The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Holiday Livewire: Omar Mocks Boebert’s Racist Trolling Again

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Holiday Livewire: Omar Mocks Boebert’s Racist Trolling Again

Another day, another desperate crusade for outrage: Far-right extremist Lauren Boebert (R-CO) proudly tells a Totally Real Story in a viral video about her calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “the jihad squad” to her face in a Capitol elevator earlier this week.

Omar responded to the clip on Thanksgiving via Twitter saying that Boebert is 1) making the whole thing up and 2) is actually terrified of even looking at her in the halls of Congress.

Follow the news of the day below:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/holiday-livewire-omar-mocks-boeberts-racist-trolling-again?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=holiday-livewire-omar-mocks-boeberts-racist-trolling-again

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version