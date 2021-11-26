Holiday Livewire: Omar Mocks Boebert’s Racist Trolling Again

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 20:52 Hits: 0

Another day, another desperate crusade for outrage: Far-right extremist Lauren Boebert (R-CO) proudly tells a Totally Real Story in a viral video about her calling Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “the jihad squad” to her face in a Capitol elevator earlier this week.

Omar responded to the clip on Thanksgiving via Twitter saying that Boebert is 1) making the whole thing up and 2) is actually terrified of even looking at her in the halls of Congress.

