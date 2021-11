Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 12:38 Hits: 0

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is calling on President Biden to restore the Keystone XL pipeline as gas prices across the country rise."I continue to call on President Biden to responsibly increase energy ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582936-manchin-calls-on-biden-to-restore-keystone-xl-pipeline