Pentagon Announces New UFO Task Force

Published on Friday, 26 November 2021

Is this about taking the phenomenon seriously, or yet another attempt to cover up things the Pentagon would rather we didn't know? Stay tuned! Via CBS News:

The Defense Department has announced a new UFO task force to help the U.S. government spot and identify unknown objects in the air and determine whether they pose any threats. The agency announced on Tuesday it is creating the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) to "synchronize" Washington's efforts to "detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace," and "assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security." An Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council, comprised of defense and intelligence officials, will oversee the new task force.

