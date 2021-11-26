Former Prosecutor Charged In Ahmaud Arbery Case Booked At Jail

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 10

Johnson was indicted last week and turned herself in the same day as three defendants were convicted in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick on November 24, 2021.

Source: Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The former prosecutor charged with misconduct for her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case was booked at a Georgia jail on Wednesday and released.

Former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson turned herself in Wednesday morning at the Glynn County jail, county Undersheriff Ron Corbett said. Jail records show she was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to pay a cash bond.

A grand jury indicted Johnson, 49, last week on a felony charge of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police. Johnson was the area’s top prosecutor when three white men chased and fatally shot Arbery last year. The indictment alleges she used her position to discourage police from making arrests in the 25-year-old Black man’s killing.

