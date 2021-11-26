Right-Wing Attacks Kamala Harris For Buying Cookware

Articles

[Above, Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Iowa, 2020. She COOKS for FUN. -- eds.]

There is never a story too extreme or too phony for right-wing media outlets to attack Democratic politicians. Their sole purpose is to fuel right-wing outrage.

What looks like a parody article but is instead labeled as "EXCLUSIVE," the Washington Free Beacon (yeah) reports Kamala Harris Bought $375 Pot on Paris Trip

The Beacon is infuriated that the Vice President was spent €516 on a serving dish and a frying pan overseas.

One has to wonder if the Beacon "reporters," Brent Scher and Adam Kredo, cook at home. Do they use POTS and PANS when they do?

Have they seen what a good pot costs? Maybe they live off drive-through meals and take out.

And I always love how wingnuts can always find a single unnamed person, call them a critic, and make believe they speak for the entire country.

The Biden administration has stressed the need to "buy American," calling for a "whole-of-government" effort to support American manufacturing. An American visiting Paris at the same time as Harris said he visited the store as well and was shocked when a store clerk told him what Harris bought, given the economic challenges back home. read more

