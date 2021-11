Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 11:01 Hits: 12

Critics of the movement to reduce cash bail cite the $1000 cash bail paid by Darrell E. Brooks, Jr., weeks before he allegedly plowed his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade

(Image credit: Mark Hoffman/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/25/1059019616/theres-a-backlash-brewing-against-bail-reform-after-the-parade-tragedy-in-waukes