Newsflash: Not Everyone Is Equally Thankful At Thanksgiving

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 14:30 Hits: 12

I've long abandoned the notion that the true story of Thanksgiving involved Pilgrims bringing anything of value to the Indigenous people who lived here for centuries before the Europeans arrived, and one of my favorite depictions of this truth belongs to Eddie Izzard.

"Yes, there's more of us coming, but we'll keep our promises!" she quips at the end... It's so, so brilliant.

A fresher, more true to the needs of today telling of that truth came from Gyasi Ross this weekend. Ross is a member of one of those Indigenous tribes, and he knows a little something about how white people are still clinging to the myth that when Europeans arrived on this continent, they brought anything positive to help lift the lives of the original residents. Ross is a brilliant criminal defense attorney, a frequent contributor to MSNBC, and he had a few words to say on Saturday for us to contemplate as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/gyasi-ross-thanksgiving