Leaders of the three parties set to form Germany's new government have announced a coalition deal to make Social Democrat Olaf Scholz the country's next chancellor.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1059041704/germanys-post-angela-merkel-government-has-agreed-on-a-new-direction-for-the-cou