Dog Head Man

Dog Head Man

I love comedies, especially when the actors start slipping out of character. The old Carol Burnett Show was great for this, especially if the late Tim Conway was in the sketch. Inevitably, Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman were at his mercy.

Adding a animal to the sketch is also a sure fire way to get the same result, as seen on this skit from SNL, in which a very good doggo added that level of unpredictability that Cecily Strong and Mikey Day just couldn't handle. And someone give that good doggo another sammich for that top performance!

Open thread below...

