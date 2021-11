Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 14:57 Hits: 4

Shalanda Young has been tapped to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Nani Coloretti as its deputy director.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/24/1058837137/biden-nominate-omb-shalanda-young-nani-coloretti