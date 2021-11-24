Man Pulls AK-47 Because His Pepperoni Pizza Isn't Ready

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 12:08 Hits: 2

You know that feeling when you just have to have a pizza? This man took it to a new level of wingnut weaponry! Via WBIR.com:

KNOXVILLE - Charles D. Doty Jr., 63, entered a Little Caesars pizza store on 442 Cedar Bluff Road on Nov. 5 around 9:02 p.m. and asked for a pepperoni pizza. Employees told Doty that the pizza would take 10 minutes to make, according to records. He became upset and demanded a free breadstick order. He then went outside the Little Caesars to wait. Records showed that when Doty returned, he had an AK-47 and began pointing the rifle at employees, demanding his pizza immediately.

Little Caesar's does have Hot-N-Ready Pizza that's supposed to be ready from 4 to 8, but he showed up at 9 pm. Early bird gets the worm, Charlie!

Kimberleigh Smith was working during the incident and told WVLT:

“He comes walking back in and hasn’t pointed at anybody yet. I was taking care of a female customer and she was just getting ready to leave, then he gets the gun. He pointed at me saying where is my d--- pizza I want my pizza,” said Smith, “Honestly, fear and utter disbelief like I was shocked it was over a six dollar pizza.” read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/man-pulls-ak-47-because-his-pepperoni