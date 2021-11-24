Michelle Goldberg: The Problem Of Political Despair

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Michelle Goldberg was on Morning Joe today to talk about her latest New York Times column, "The Problem of Political Despair."

"Michelle, in your latest piece for the Times, you talk about political despair being an issue for the Democratic party," Mika Brzezinski said.

"In reference to a Republican party that is, as you put it, winking at the violent intimidation of its political enemies, you write, quote, 'I look at the future, and I see rule without recourse by people who either approve of terrorizing liberals or welcome those who do. Such an outcome isn't inevitable. Unforeseen events can reshape political coalitions. Something could happen to forestall the catastrophe bearing down on us. How much comfort you take from this depends on your disposition.'

" 'Given the bleak trajectory of American politics, I worry about progressives retreating into private life to preserve their sanity. A retreat that will only hasten democracy's decay. In order to get people to throw themselves into the fight to save this broken country, we need leaders who can convince them that they haven't already lost.'

"Who specifically in Congress are you look at, are you worrying specifically about, as Democrats try and come together and do things together rather than looking like they're bickering?"

