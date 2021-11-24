Deranged Man Gives Bizarro Liefest Interview

Articles

What's easier than a softball interview?

That's what the seditious ex-president got from Hannity Tuesday night.

This is basically an unsupervised and unhinged grievance rant that masqueraded as an interview.

Lying about gas prices and the Green New Deal, Trump claimed that "wind" is destroying the environment and killing all the birds in the country.

Same sh*t he said when he was in office.

Trying to brag about his energy policies Trump said, "Wind is ruining our country, our beautiful prairies, our beautiful fields, and lands and, everything else.

"It's killing our birds..." Trump said.

(As an aside, America has roughly 7.2 billion birds and losses are attributed to climate change, not wind turbines.)



Trump continued lying and claimed it was wind turbines that caused the big freeze in Texas.

All of Texas and America knows it was the power grid that froze because it was never funded or upgraded by the Texas Republican legislatures.

Instead of Trump saying had he been reelected for a second term,

Trump spewed, "Had I been......'rightly elected.'

Whatever that f**king means.

He claimed he got ANWAR drilled that has more oil than Saudi Arabia, claimed he got it done when Reagan couldn't, and then admits he didn't get any drilling done.

Trump continued his LIE-filled interview by focusing on the cost of gas.

