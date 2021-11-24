Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: ALL 3 Defendants Found GUILTY

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 19:40 Hits: 6

Our country has a two-tiered justice system. One for the rich, white, Republican. One for the poor, often Black or brown. It is especially bad in the deep south, where racist views are still deeply held, although many try to hide them, especially when getting scrutinized to be placed on a jury where race is a factor. In the horrific case of the murder or Ahmaud Arbery, the young Black man who was murdered by 3 racist white men who chased him in pickup trucks and then murdered him in cold blood in the streets, it was unclear if his family would get justice in Georgia.

But, justice prevailed and all three were found guilty. Travis McMichael, the one who actually shot and killed Ahmaud, was found guilty of ALL 9 counts. His father, Greg McMichael, was found guilty of 8 of 9 (the only not guilty was malice murder). Roddie Bryan, the driver who videotaped the entire encounter, was found guilty of 6 of 9 charges.

Here is the breakdown:

Here is the breakdown of the verdict for all 3 defendants in the murder of #AhmaudArbery: pic.twitter.com/G07R5JDflw — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) November 24, 2021 read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/justice-ahmaud-arbery-all-3-defendants