The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jury Awards More Than $25 Million In Damages In Suit Against Charlottesville Rally Organizers

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Jury Awards More Than $25 Million In Damages In Suit Against Charlottesville Rally Organizers

This post has been updated.

A federal jury in Virginia has awarded more than $25 million in damages to plaintiffs in a lawsuit against organizers and participants in the 2017 “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/jury-awards-millions-in-damages-to-plaintiffs-in-charlottesville-suit-against-unite-the-right-organizers?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jury-awards-millions-in-damages-to-plaintiffs-in-charlottesville-suit-against-unite-the-right-organizers

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version