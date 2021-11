Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

As Americans face high prices in stores and at the gas pump, President Joe Biden says he is taking key steps to lower gas prices by opening up strategic reserves and to ease the burden on consumers in other ways. VOA's Anita Powell reports from the White House.

