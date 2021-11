Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 21:35 Hits: 5

President Biden highlighted the strength of the U.S. economy Tuesday afternoon, while also addressing rising prices. The administration is trying to lower gasoline prices, a major driver of inflation.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/23/1058624173/with-the-holidays-ahead-president-biden-addressed-inflation-in-his-economy-speec