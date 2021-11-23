Cowardly Bret Baier Won't Denounce Tucker's Racist Propaganda

Articles

Tuesday, 23 November 2021

For almost two decades we've heard how Fox News has its "news division" and then it's "opinion division" and the two twixt never meet.

Most truthful political observers would know that was pure fiction put forth by the late sex offender Roger Ailes to try and lend credibility to Fox News. The "Fair and Balanced" moniker was a dog whistle to his audience.

Mediaite caught this exchange between Brett Baier and Brian Kilmeade discussing the departure of two longtime Fox News commenters, who quit over Tucker Carlson's despicable Patriot Purge special that claimed it was US citizens being attacked and not the US Capitol by seditious Trump supporters.

“I didn’t get hurt by it. I didn’t get damaged by it," Brian Kilmeade said, as if to affirm his own racial bias.

"Were you bothered by it?" he asked Baier.

Baier must have turned white and replied, “There’s a…Brian, I don’t want to go down this road. You know, I mean, there were concerns about it definitely, and I think that the news division did what we do we do when we covered the story.”

“I want to do all of that internally. Steve and Jonah made the decision, and it’s their decision,” he hedged.

