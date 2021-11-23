Seven Anti-Vax Doctors Come Down With COVID After Anti-Vax Conference

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 15:49 Hits: 6

You know, there's a certain irony when at a conference where quack remedies are promoted like ivermectin instead of taking a proven vaccine and the event is held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Source: The Daily Beast

To hear the fringe doctors who gathered at an equine facility for the Florida COVID Summit earlier this month, ivermectin is as effective against the virus in humans as it is against worms in horses.

“I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr. Bruce Boros declared at the end of the meeting at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. “I have never felt healthier in my life.”

Two days later, the 71-year-old cardiologist fell ill with COVID-19, according to the organizer of the one-day gathering and two other people with direct knowledge.

The organizer, Dr. John Littell, further reported to The Daily Beast that six others among the 800 to 900 participants had also tested positive or developed COVID symptoms “within days of the conference.”