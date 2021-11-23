The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump's Picture Book

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump's Picture Book

On Monday Jimmy Kimmel mocked the ridiculous new Trump coffee table book mercilessly during his monologue, inserting his own pictures and captions for comic effect.

Around the 4 minute mark of the video, Kimmel takes aim at Trump, who did a softball interview (softball is too weak a word for the type of interviews Trump gets from right-wing media) with wannabe concubine Mark Levin on Fox News.

Trump claimed he didn't take much of Dr. Fauci's advice and Kimmel quipped that it was evident because Trump got COVID and Fauci did not.

Then Kimmel turned to the new picture book.

"He likes his books the way he likes his restaurant menus, pictures only," Kimmel said and then played Mark Levin glorifying the book like the paid propaganda shill he is.

Trump still can't string many sentences together as evident by this clip.

Kimmel continued, "The book was published by Donald Trump Jr., his son. DJTJ claims his dad picked every single photo and wrote all the captions himself—which is exactly how my son’s preschool teacher describes his projects to his mother."

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jimmy-kimmel-blasts-trumps-picture-book

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version