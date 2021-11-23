The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Follow Up: The Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

On Sunday, a red SUV plowed into the participants of the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Because the investigation was still fluid, not much more was known. In the following 24 hours, a lot of information became known.

Five people were killed in the tragedy and another 48 people were injured. Eighteen of the injured were children, six of whom are still in intensive care. The five fatalities ranged in age from 52 to 82 years old. Four of the deceased were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 39 year old Darrell Brooks, Jr. of Milwaukee. He is still in police custody and will be charged with five counts of intentional homicide and might be facing other charges as well. The incident was not terror related, nor was it in relation to the Rittenhouse verdict. Law enforcement officials said that Brooks was fleeing from the scene of a knife fight he was involved in. It is also being reported that he was out on bail for another incident of domestic violence at the time of the Christmas Parade tragedy.

