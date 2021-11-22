NY State Assembly Report Finds ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Of Misconduct By Cuomo

Articles

A long-awaited report by the New York State Assembly released Monday found “overwhelming evidence” that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed women. The report also found that he misused state resources to help produce his book and that his office was “not fully transparent” in a report about nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

