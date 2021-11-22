Jan. 6 Defendant With A Gun Allegedly Hinted At Attacking Pelosi If He’d Found Her

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

A Jan. 6 defendant who’s been charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm at the Capitol gave a chilling portrait of his intentions when he allegedly broke into the building that day, according to a newly unsealed filing in the case.

