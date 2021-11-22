Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Suspends Campaign After Losing Custody Battle

Articles

Updated at 3:36 p.m.

Sean Parnell, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, suspended his campaign Monday after losing a bitter custody battle with his estranged wife Laurie Snell.

“There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” he said in a statement.

