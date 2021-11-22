The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Closing Arguments Continue In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Closing arguments began Monday in the murder trial of three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — who are accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, while he was out on a jog near his home town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February last year.

Follow along with our coverage below.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/closing-arguments-begin-in-trial-of-men-accused-of-murdering-ahmaud-arbery?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=closing-arguments-begin-in-trial-of-men-accused-of-murdering-ahmaud-arbery

