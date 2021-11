Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 22:22 Hits: 0

The Jan. 6 Committee sent subpoenas to five more people involved in organizing rallies on the day of the Capitol insurrection, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/insurrection-committee-january-6-subpoena-roger-stone-alex-jones?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=insurrection-committee-january-6-subpoena-roger-stone-alex-jones