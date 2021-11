Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent VermontĀ in the Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) announced that he will not seek reelection next year.Welch, the only...

