Jan 6 Committee Says: Alex Jones And Roger Stone, COME ON DOWN!

The January 6th Committee has dropped 5 more subpoenas for pretty big names. These five people are specifically related to the planning, funding and organizing for January 6, or rallies preceding the Insurrection:

The Select Committee issued subpoenas to 5 individuals as a part of its investigation

The committee is demanding records & testimony from 5 witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the rallies in D.C. and the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/MQMPAnrmXu — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) November 22, 2021

Duston Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence (not the actress) were featured in this Politico article from just last week. The background on their involvement was laid out in this very succinct paragraph:

