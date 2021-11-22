The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jan 6 Committee Says: Alex Jones And Roger Stone, COME ON DOWN!

Category: World Politics

The January 6th Committee has dropped 5 more subpoenas for pretty big names. These five people are specifically related to the planning, funding and organizing for January 6, or rallies preceding the Insurrection:

Duston Stockton and Jennifer Lawrence (not the actress) were featured in this Politico article from just last week. The background on their involvement was laid out in this very succinct paragraph:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/jan-6th-summons-roger-stone-alex-jones

