Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

President Biden has tapped Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Fed governor Lael Brainard will serve as vice chairman.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/22/1057988176/biden-appoints-jerome-powell-to-a-second-term-as-chairman-of-the-federal-reserve