SUV Plows Through Waukesha’s Christmas Parade, Killing Five

From WITI-TV News:

An SUV driver sped through a police line and into a parade of Christmas marchers on Sunday, hitting more than 20 adults and children in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers. [...] Children's Wisconsin said 15 patients from this incident came to CHW.

This morning, five are reported dead so far and 40 injured.

Several people reported that gunshots were heard, and some said that it came from the driver of the SUV. Law enforcement officials said that the driver had not fired any shots but a police officer fired upon the vehicle in an effort to stop it.

BREAKING: Authorities update on Christmas parade incident in Waukesha. https://t.co/YIGmD7p2ci

-Vehicle struck more than 20 people, some of them children

-There are fatalities

-Person of interest in custody; investigation fluid

-Officer discharged weapon at suspect’s vehicle pic.twitter.com/MSCSmyMsdD — ABC News (@ABC) November 22, 2021 read more

