Getting Tired Yet Of New York Times' Nice Polite Headlines?

Here's the New York Times headline: "G.O.P. Donors Back Manchin and Sinema as They Reshape Biden’s Agenda."

Seems so normal, right? So acceptable. When really, it should read "Right Wing Donors Buy Two Democratic Senators To Block Aid To Middle Class."

I mean, "reshape"? Like a pair of Spanx?

Even as Ms. Sinema and Mr. Manchin, both Democrats, have drawn fire from the left for their efforts to shrink and reshape Mr. Biden’s proposals, they have won growing financial support from conservative-leaning donors and business executives in a striking display of how party affiliation can prove secondary to special interests and ideological motivations when the stakes are high enough.

The main thing that the Times finds notable is that donors are crossing party lines -- and not the fact that the Democratic agenda is up for sale, thanks to these two enterprising Democratic senators.

We're supposed to buy into the idea that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are just highly-principled moderates (because they keep telling us), and not prostitutes displaying their wares in the windows of K Street's red light district. The blatant influence of corporate dollars doesn't seem to be the primary story here. Because thanks to Citizens United, it's not news.

