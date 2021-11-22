Two Fox Commentators Resign Over Carlson's Jan 6th Lie-Fest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 17:32 Hits: 12

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, long-time commentators who have been on Fox News for years, tell NPR they've had enough of the lies that most of the network hosts are spewing and are resigning from Fox News.

C&L readers are very familiar with these two Republicans -- we've covered them since 2009.

The breaking point for the duo came when Tucker Carlson ran a three-part series on Fox Nation called "Patriot Purge," which promotes QAnon conspiracy theories, hosted by nuts and liars to exonerate Trump and his supporters for the seditious attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.

"Totally outrageous. It will lead to violence. Not sure how we can stay.” "It's basically saying that the Biden regime is coming after half the country and this is the War on Terror 2.0," Goldberg tells NPR. "It traffics in all manner of innuendo and conspiracy theories that I think legitimately could lead to violence. That for me, and for Steve, was the last straw."

Goldberg said that the network executives at Fox told him after Trump left office they would be tamping down on incendiary and over-the-top claims, but instead, they went much more extreme.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/two-longtime-fox-news-commentators-resign