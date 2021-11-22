Reclaiming Grassley's Iowa With Progressive Dr. Glenn Hurst

Articles

Monday, 22 November 2021

Obama won Iowa twice but after Bernie embarrassed Hillary in the caucuses there, Democratic consultants have been writing the state off… at least in terms of the direction the corporate Democrats are taking the party.

Maybe it’s just too blue collar, too rural, too white, too… FDR-coalitiony? That turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy and the GOP has a tight grip on the state now.

Next year the million year old senator, Chuck Grassley is running again. Today Blue America is endorsing the progressive in the race, Dr. Glenn Hurst. Please take a look at the guest post he wrote that explains why he can win where the establishment candidate has virtually no chance at all unless the red wave suddenly turns into a blue wave.

